AerCap (NYSE:AER) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. AerCap has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $68.10. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 5,632.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,470 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $71,667,151,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 239.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,276 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth approximately $86,499,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $70,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

