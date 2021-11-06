Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

NYSE ASPN opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.51. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $55.92.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,922 shares of company stock worth $5,351,028 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $103,587,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $11,328,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $13,739,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 355,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $6,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.