BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

BBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

