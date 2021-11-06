Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $19.30. Funko shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 25,277 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 432,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,372 in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Funko by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Funko by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Funko by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $957.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

