Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $245.00. The stock had previously closed at $201.09, but opened at $212.89. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cloudflare shares last traded at $207.68, with a volume of 21,708 shares changing hands.
NET has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.97.
In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,790 shares of company stock valued at $113,913,543 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average is $115.70.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.