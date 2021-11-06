Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $245.00. The stock had previously closed at $201.09, but opened at $212.89. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cloudflare shares last traded at $207.68, with a volume of 21,708 shares changing hands.

NET has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.97.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,790 shares of company stock valued at $113,913,543 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average is $115.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

