FY2021 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Decreased by Analyst

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for 5N Plus in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.14.

VNP opened at C$2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.91. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$222.60 million and a PE ratio of 65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.08.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$58.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$54.60 million.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

