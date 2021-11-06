FY2021 EPS Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $43.19 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

