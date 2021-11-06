Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $18.98. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 43,099 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

DVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,368,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,486,855. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 51.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 159.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 552,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 339,448 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 756.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 198,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

