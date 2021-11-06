FY2021 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Lifted by Cormark (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn ($9.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($9.81). Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.56.

TSE:AC opened at C$26.34 on Friday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$15.78 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,469.15.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

