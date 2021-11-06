William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gartner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $8.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.94. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 82.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $331.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gartner has a 1 year low of $144.37 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.87 and a 200 day moving average of $271.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

