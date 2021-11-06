Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. On average, analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77.

BLDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Ballard Power Systems worth $41,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

