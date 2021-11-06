Colliers Securities Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Immersion in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. Immersion has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 21.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Immersion by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Immersion by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

