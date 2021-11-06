William Blair Weighs in on Kadant Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kadant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

NYSE KAI opened at $232.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.72. Kadant has a 1-year low of $120.68 and a 1-year high of $236.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,356,000 after buying an additional 62,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kadant by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 4.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Kadant by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after buying an additional 162,525 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kadant by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 402,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,852,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 3,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $816,829.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $388,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

