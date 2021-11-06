Lemonade (LMND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. On average, analysts expect Lemonade to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $69.53 on Friday. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.65.
In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade comprises approximately 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Lemonade as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.
About Lemonade
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.
