Lemonade (LMND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. On average, analysts expect Lemonade to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $69.53 on Friday. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.65.

LMND has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade comprises approximately 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Lemonade as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

