Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GPMT opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

In related news, CIO Stephen Alpart purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $50,583.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $109,058.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,562 shares of company stock valued at $362,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

