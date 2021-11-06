FY2021 EPS Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Raised by Analyst

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ITT in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the conglomerate will earn $4.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

ITT has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of ITT opened at $104.02 on Friday. ITT has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ITT by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

