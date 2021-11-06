Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €164.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €164.00 ($192.94) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €160.82 ($189.20).

ETR WCH opened at €160.25 ($188.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €154.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €139.09. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €83.18 ($97.86) and a 12 month high of €162.40 ($191.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

