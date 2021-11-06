Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €53.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHL. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.20 ($64.94).

SHL stock opened at €60.22 ($70.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a one year high of €62.18 ($73.15). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.61.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

