Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €53.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHL. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.20 ($64.94).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

SHL stock opened at €60.22 ($70.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a one year high of €62.18 ($73.15). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.61.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.