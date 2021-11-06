Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 11,242 call options on the company. This is an increase of 999% compared to the typical volume of 1,023 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.51. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

