Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $16.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $5,729,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $2,093,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.