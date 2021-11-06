Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Hold

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Get Pulmonx alerts:

LUNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

LUNG stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83. Pulmonx has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $915,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $276,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,107. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 153.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,718 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Pulmonx by 64.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,446,000 after buying an additional 767,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pulmonx by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after buying an additional 746,635 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 125.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after buying an additional 592,270 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Pulmonx by 102.2% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after buying an additional 473,521 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.