Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €11.70 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.33 ($14.51).

ORA opened at €9.62 ($11.32) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.81. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

