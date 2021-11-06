Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €11.40 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.71) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.75 ($13.82).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

