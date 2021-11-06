Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Envista in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Envista stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. Envista has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at $601,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Envista by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 23.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 226,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 42,733 shares in the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.