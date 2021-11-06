Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €8.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENEL. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.07 ($10.67).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.