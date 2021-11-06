Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

PIRS stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $284.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.06. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.15.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.44% and a negative return on equity of 132.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 364,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

