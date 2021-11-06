FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Lowered by Analyst

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocky Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RCKY. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.60. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,934,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,184,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

