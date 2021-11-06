Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roku in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.21.

ROKU opened at $278.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.89 and a 200-day moving average of $357.70. Roku has a 52 week low of $207.50 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 10.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

