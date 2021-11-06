Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($8.09) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($7.43). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAGE. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

Shares of SAGE opened at $45.14 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.44.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $24,977,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $10,152,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

