Truist Securiti Comments on Sealed Air Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of SEE opened at $62.92 on Friday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after buying an additional 4,421,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 108.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,770,000 after buying an additional 822,987 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after buying an additional 731,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.