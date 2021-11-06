Atlas (ATCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atlas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ATCO opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. Atlas has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Atlas worth $43,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

