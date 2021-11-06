Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 7.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) dropped 7.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 3,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 109,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Specifically, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $137,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.05.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after buying an additional 782,543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 896,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,463,000 after buying an additional 457,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 149.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,990,000 after buying an additional 393,640 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 238.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 452,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 318,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 132.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 397,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 226,013 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

