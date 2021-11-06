Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Stock Price Up 7.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 283,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 736.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 60.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 35,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

