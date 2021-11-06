Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock Price Down 5.7% Following Weak Earnings

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $76.24 and last traded at $76.67. Approximately 3,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 205,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.32.

The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 19.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 78.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $125,305.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,610 shares in the company, valued at $634,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $370,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,503 shares of company stock valued at $885,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,872,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,154 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,200,000 after acquiring an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,009,000 after buying an additional 29,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

