Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €237.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($354.12) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €269.29 ($316.81).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR:VOW3 opened at €192.88 ($226.92) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €194.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €207.65.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.