Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of LMAT opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

