Investors Buy High Volume of Innovate Call Options (NYSE:VATE)

Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,486 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,854% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 call options.

Shares of NYSE:VATE opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Innovate has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Get Innovate alerts:

Innovate (NYSE:VATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Innovate had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.10%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovate stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 826,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.06% of Innovate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Innovate

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Innovate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.