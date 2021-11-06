Investors Buy High Volume of Innovate Call Options (NYSE:VATE)

Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,486 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,854% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 call options.
Shares of NYSE:VATE opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Innovate has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.75.
Innovate (NYSE:VATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Innovate had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.10%.
About Innovate
INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.
