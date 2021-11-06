AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $96.00 price target on the stock. AtriCure traded as high as $85.74 and last traded at $85.26, with a volume of 24045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.42.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $570,781.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,619,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,633 shares of company stock worth $2,569,367. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -68.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.40.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

