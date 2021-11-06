HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.01 ($108.25).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €83.74 ($98.52) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a twelve month high of €97.38 ($114.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €80.52.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

