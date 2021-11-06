QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Get QCR alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $945.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.15. QCR has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in QCR by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in QCR by 19.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QCR by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in QCR by 116.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.