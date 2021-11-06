Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,813 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,227% compared to the typical volume of 212 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $1.52 on Friday. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $67.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assertio will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 152.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 73.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 589,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 72.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 126,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 71.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

