MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.38 Million

Brokerages predict that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will announce $147.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year sales of $561.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $720.04 million, with estimates ranging from $713.13 million to $724.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The newsletter publisher reported ($14.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($15.27). The business had revenue of $142.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketWise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $7.91 on Friday. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

