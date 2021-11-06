Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) versus Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Head to Head Contrast

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Reservoir Media and Manchester United, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Manchester United 0 2 0 0 2.00

Reservoir Media currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Manchester United has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.22%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Manchester United.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reservoir Media and Manchester United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Manchester United $665.67 million 1.06 -$124.11 million ($0.37) -44.16

Reservoir Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manchester United.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media N/A N/A N/A Manchester United -19.66% -15.04% -3.97%

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Manchester United on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners. The Matchday sector conducts all domestic and European match day activities from Manchester United games at Old Trafford. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

