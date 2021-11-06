Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 523.13 ($6.83).

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 494.40 ($6.46) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 492.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 791.84. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The stock has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 25.48.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

