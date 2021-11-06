Derwent London (LON:DLN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DLN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,539.78 ($46.25).

LON DLN opened at GBX 3,408 ($44.53) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,582.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,518.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,854 ($37.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

