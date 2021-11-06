Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $185.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.97% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZG. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Zillow Group stock opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.05. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 44.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

