Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.58.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $44.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.