Cormark Weighs in on iA Financial Co. Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for iA Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.26. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.39.

IAG opened at C$74.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$72.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.16. The company has a market cap of C$8.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$51.38 and a 12 month high of C$76.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total transaction of C$281,652.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,494.81.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

