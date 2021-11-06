Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.44.

NYSE XM opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,176 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 1,172.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

