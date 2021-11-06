Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for T-Mobile US, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $122.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.84. The company has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $114.69 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 49.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 69.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

